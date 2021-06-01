Gifto (GTO) Market Cap Tops $25.96 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $25.96 million and $8.30 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00129748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00084113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00020746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.01016242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.86 or 0.09788714 BTC.

Gifto Profile

GTO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

