GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of GFL stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 732,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.25. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million. Equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

