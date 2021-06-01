Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,547,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $34,224,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Gentex by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after buying an additional 715,300 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $652,506. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.