Genesis Shards (GS) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.09 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $321,315.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001562 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00061042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00308411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00191670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.10 or 0.00965285 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00033569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.