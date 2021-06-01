Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on June 28th

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gateley stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 188.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 169.86. The company has a market cap of £235.78 million and a P/E ratio of 19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Gateley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209.36 ($2.74).

Get Gateley alerts:

GTLY has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Gateley in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Gateley in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.