GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $222.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.11. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.68 and a beta of -2.09. GameStop has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GameStop will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in GameStop by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 915.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 93,054 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,429,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

