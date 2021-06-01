GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $24.90. 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 54,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 24,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $672,746.28. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $64,167.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,278 shares of company stock worth $3,597,793 over the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Investors during the 1st quarter worth $994,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors in the 1st quarter worth $452,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors during the first quarter worth $385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.