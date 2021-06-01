G.Research Upgrades Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) to “Hold”

G.Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Gabelli raised Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Iterum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $259.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.27. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

