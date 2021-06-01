Fyooz Hits Market Cap of $1.97 Million (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $18,915.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fyooz has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

