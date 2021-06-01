FY2023 EPS Estimates for Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boqii in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boqii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:BQ opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Boqii has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $371.18 million and a PE ratio of -24.06.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Boqii in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boqii during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Boqii in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Boqii in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the first quarter worth about $167,000. 9.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

