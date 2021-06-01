FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLF. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

CLF opened at $20.12 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

