FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Issued By Cormark

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $11.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.60. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CSFB lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.17.

TSE:BMO opened at C$126.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.69 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$67.57 and a 52-week high of C$127.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$105.56.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.