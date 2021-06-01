Fuse Network (FUSE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $619,147.00

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and $619,147.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00061121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.12 or 0.00300954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00191693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.56 or 0.00988879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00032642 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

