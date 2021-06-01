Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (LON:FEET) Insider David R. W. Potter Sells 7,585 Shares

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (LON:FEET) insider David R. W. Potter sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total transaction of £99,970.30 ($130,611.84).

LON:FEET traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,330 ($17.38). The stock had a trading volume of 67,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,424. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,322.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,363.83. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,031.20 ($13.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,515 ($19.79).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.15%.

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s principal investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies, which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, developing economies, and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.

