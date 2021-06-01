FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Gap Up to $10.76

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $11.21. FTC Solar shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 639 shares.

FTCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

About FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

