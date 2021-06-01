FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) Trading Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.93. 3,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 6,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.