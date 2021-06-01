FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

FSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $22.02.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after purchasing an additional 980,587 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,448,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,683,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 276,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 151,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

