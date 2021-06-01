Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.370-1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.39 million, a PE ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 0.73. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

