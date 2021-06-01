Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 795 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 371,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,293,484. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

