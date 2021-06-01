Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 230 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded down $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.04. 52,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,977. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.