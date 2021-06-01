Freedom Day Solutions LLC Purchases 211 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 559,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,857,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.97. 1,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,643. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average of $76.23. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

