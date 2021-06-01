Freedom Day Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Silgan by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of SLGN stock remained flat at $$42.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.