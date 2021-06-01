Freedom Day Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $424.60. 4,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,634. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.53. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $447.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.37.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

