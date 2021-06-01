Freedom Day Solutions LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.20. 5,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.68 and a 200 day moving average of $142.56. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

