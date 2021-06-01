Freedom Day Solutions LLC Acquires 129 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.82. 49,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.69. The company has a market capitalization of $386.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.35.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

