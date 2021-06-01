ForTube (FOR) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $25.01 million and $3.15 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ForTube

ForTube is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

