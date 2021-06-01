Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $112,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.92. 695,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,299,496. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.