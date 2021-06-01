Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,364.99. 25,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,305.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,012.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

