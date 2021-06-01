Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $933,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,016 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30.

