Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $343,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. North American Management Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. 309,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,194,402. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $216.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

