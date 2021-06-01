Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 500 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $175,531,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

SHOP traded up $17.21 on Tuesday, hitting $1,260.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,347. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $702.02 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,165.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,163.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

