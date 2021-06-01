Forsta AP Fonden Sells 39,500 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $35,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 940 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,559 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.39.

ABT stock traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.66. The company had a trading volume of 579,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

