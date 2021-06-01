Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 3,600 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. CWM LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Citigroup by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Citigroup by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 888,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,039 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,589,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.