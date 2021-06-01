Forsta AP Fonden Has $36.82 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $36,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,882,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Shares of TMO traded down $16.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $452.54. 77,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.57 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $177.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.