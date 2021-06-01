Forsta AP Fonden Has $24.60 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,873,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in General Electric were worth $24,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in General Electric by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 905,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,102,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

