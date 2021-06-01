Forsta AP Fonden Has $17.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $17,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,730,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,393,000 after buying an additional 4,000,442 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,680,000 after buying an additional 1,687,653 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,018 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 59,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,959. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $67.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.