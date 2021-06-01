Forsta AP Fonden Buys 25,300 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,400 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.96. 15,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,443. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.34 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.32 and its 200-day moving average is $286.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

