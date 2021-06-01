FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and $182,735.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00083375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00019826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.36 or 0.01027983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.13 or 0.09596659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00091310 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

