Flowchain (FLC) Price Hits $0.0367 on Exchanges

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a total market cap of $32,350.18 and $118,562.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 796.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00083255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00020543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.47 or 0.01005270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.29 or 0.09700438 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

