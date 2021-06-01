Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as low as C$0.61. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 347,816 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCU shares. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Fission Uranium from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$405.91 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

