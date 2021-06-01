First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.50% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18.

