First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in May

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FNY stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.23. The stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,771. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $75.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 512.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 139,853.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 179,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 179,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 67,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

