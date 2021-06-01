First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the April 29th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FTA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 64,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $69.10.

