First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FMBI. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. 115,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

