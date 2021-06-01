First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,836,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after buying an additional 1,165,589 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,475,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after buying an additional 398,344 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

