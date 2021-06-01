Fireball (FIRE) Hits Market Capitalization of $115,774.24

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. Fireball has a total market cap of $115,774.24 and $58.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for about $5.83 or 0.00015600 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fireball has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 141.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.55 or 0.00186035 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Coin Profile

FIRE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,853 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

