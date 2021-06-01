Financial Contrast: Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) vs. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Camden Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 2 3 0 2.33 Camden Property Trust 0 5 7 0 2.58

Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus target price of $59.67, indicating a potential downside of 20.35%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus target price of $118.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.35%. Given Camden Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties -160.81% -186.81% -13.27% Camden Property Trust 10.71% 3.16% 1.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Camden Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $524.47 million 7.86 -$417.39 million ($2.71) -27.64 Camden Property Trust $1.04 billion 11.73 $123.91 million $4.90 25.59

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company's Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. * The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work ForÂ® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

