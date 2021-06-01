Financial Contrast: Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) versus Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Avid Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Debt Resolve and Avid Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avid Technology $360.47 million 3.87 $11.06 million $0.46 67.13

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Debt Resolve.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Debt Resolve and Avid Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 N/A Avid Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Avid Technology has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential downside of 32.80%. Given Avid Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avid Technology is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

Profitability

This table compares Debt Resolve and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A Avid Technology 5.78% -24.90% 12.92%

Risk & Volatility

Debt Resolve has a beta of 4.76, suggesting that its share price is 376% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Technology has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avid Technology beats Debt Resolve on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Debt Resolve Company Profile

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York. On July 29, 2020, the voluntary petition of Debt Resolve, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 3, 2020.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite. Its audio products and solutions comprise Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process; Sibelius solution to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 line of complementary control surfaces and consoles; S1 and S4 audio control surfaces; and VENUE | S6L live sound system for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various service contracts and support plans; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

