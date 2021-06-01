Financial Comparison: MP Materials (MP) versus The Competition

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MP Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get MP Materials alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MP Materials and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 3 0 2.60 MP Materials Competitors 635 2154 2549 105 2.39

MP Materials currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.33%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 10.05%. Given MP Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MP Materials and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million -$21.83 million 127.64 MP Materials Competitors $5.64 billion $774.12 million 7.72

MP Materials’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials. MP Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75% MP Materials Competitors -2,004.19% 4.12% -0.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MP Materials beats its rivals on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.