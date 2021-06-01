Financial Comparison: CAE (NYSE:CAE) versus QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

CAE (NYSE:CAE) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get CAE alerts:

This table compares CAE and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE -1.35% 4.94% 1.69% QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CAE and QuantumScape, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 4 7 0 2.64 QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20

CAE currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.03%. QuantumScape has a consensus target price of $55.25, indicating a potential upside of 113.40%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than CAE.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAE and QuantumScape’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.26 billion 4.03 -$35.77 million $0.36 86.11 QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.10 billion ($0.39) -66.38

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.4% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CAE beats QuantumScape on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. Its Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students, as well as medical practitioners. It trains approximately 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including approximately 135,000 pilots and various healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.